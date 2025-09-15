Only Murders in the Building is back with another episode this week 😍📺

Only Murders in the Building will check-in for another episode this week.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have reunited for another season.

But when can you expect the latest ep on Disney Plus?

The doors to the Arconia have been flung open for another year. Our favourite crime-solving podcast trio have a brand new case to sink their teeth into.

Only Murders in the Building season five will continue on Disney Plus this week. The series is being released weekly on the streaming service once again.

But who are the guest stars in the cast this year? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Only Murders in the Building episode 4 out?

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Disney Plus can certainly keep viewers on their toes when it comes to the release time of its biggest shows. Major series from franchises like Star Wars or Marvel might arrive in the early hours of the morning in the UK, since they are time for prime viewing spots in America.

Fortunately, Only Murders in the Building is set to release in the US and UK on the same day. It will be released on Tuesdays including September 16.

You can expect the episodes to begin streaming at 8am British time this week. Fans will be able to watch the start of the season from 3am ET/ 12am PT in America.

How many episodes will be out this week?

Fans were treated to a triple helping of the show last week with the new season coming out of the gates with three episodes. It is back to regular service from now on however, with just one episode out this Tuesday (September 16).

The rest of the season will be released weekly with the finale scheduled for October 28. Expect a new episode every Tuesday until then.

The show’s fifth season will have 10 episodes in total, matching the length of all the previous series. It will bring the show’s total episode count to 50, once it has finished airing.

Who are the guest stars in Only Murders in the Building?

For its fifth season, the Disney Plus show has signed-up some really eye-catching names for roles. The major names you can expect to see in the latest set of episodes includes:

Téa Leoni - Sofia Caccimelio (returning from season 4)

Bobby Cannavale - Nicky Caccimelio (Sofia’s missing husband)

Renée Zellweger - Camila White

Logan Lerman - Jay Pflug

Christoph Waltz - Bash Steeg

Dianne Wiest - Lorraine, Lester's wife

Keegan-Michael Key

Beanie Feldstein

Jermaine Fowler

Dane DiLiegro

Yes, you read that list right, the new season will include the likes of Renée Zellweger and Christopher Waltz. Prepare to feel like Leonardo Di Caprio in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (if you know, you know).

Zellweger is best known for playing Bridget Jones in the titular series of films. She also has two Academy Awards, including winning best actress for 2019’s Judy.

Christopher Waltz won multiple accolades for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s movies. Including winning Oscars for his turns in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

Viewers may recognise Logan Lerman from the original Percy Jackson movies, which have been rebooted as a show on Disney Plus. He also had a key role in the Prime Video series Hunters from 2020 to 2023.

Dianne West is known for being in movies like Footloose, Edward Scissorhands, and more. She also won an Emmy for her turn in HBO’s TV series In Treatment.

Keegan-Michael Key is best known for his comedic partnership with Jordan Peele - particularly their show Key and Peele. He was also in the Netflix series Friends from College as well as Schmigadoon! on Apple TV.

Beanie Feldstein is known for her roles in films like Bad Neighbors 2, Lady Bird, and Booksmart. Jermaine Fowler played Eddie Murphy’s son in Coming 2 America in 2021.

Dane DiLiegro is a basketball player turned actor. He played the Predator in the 2022 horror film Prey and also had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are back as the main trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Other returning faces include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris and Meryl Streep.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.