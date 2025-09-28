Big Brother is evicting one of the 2025 cast - moments after they arrived 😨

Big Brother’s first eviction is about to take place.

The new housemates had only just arrived tonight (September 28).

But there was a brutal twist waiting for the new stars.

Big Brother is about to evict its first housemate, mere moments after the new cast arrived. ITV surprised viewers and contestants with a major twist during the live launch.

The show made its grand return on ITV2 this evening (September 28). It started with the arrival of the cast for 2025.

But before the episode was done, the first public vote took place and three stars are at risk of eviction. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is at risk of eviction on Big Brother?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

In a truly brutal twist, the first public vote took place and one of the housemates was eliminated after barely stepping foot into the Big Brother house. They didn’t even have time to unpack their suitcase.

The eviction took place during the live launch tonight (September 28). Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the surprise twist part way through the episode.

After all 12 housemates were introduced to the public, the lines opened and the public decided who got to stay and who would leave first.

The vote was to see which of the 12 housemates would get an ‘evil eye’ and put them at risk of eviction. But the lines were only open for four minutes, so viewers didn’t have long to decide.

The five housemates with the most votes were:

Emily

Nancy

Sam

Caroline

Cameron

Three of them were cursed with an evil eye, and it was revealed to be: Emily, Sam, and Caroline. They have been put up for eviction.

All three were sent to the ‘exit room’. Three would enter, but only two would return.

The result will be revealed in the next episode tomorrow (September 29). How cruel!

When is Big Brother on TV next?

The show will have a Late & Live on ITV2 following the end of the episode at 10pm. But the next full episode will follow tomorrow (September 29) night.

Big Brother will start at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday. The livestream has also returned on ITVX.

The season is also set to be longer than usual, with AJ and Will announcing it will run for a whole extra week.

