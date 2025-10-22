Celebrity Traitors has made history with an incredible deadlock vote 🚨🚨🚨

Celebrity Traitors made series history in episode 5.

It had an ‘unprecedented’ double tied-vote at the roundtable.

But how will the banishment be decided?

And breathe! What an episode of Celebrity Traitors that was and unsurprisingly viewers have been raving about it.

The dramatic double deadlock at the roundtable was peak television and made series history. It is the first time in any of the English language entries in the Traitors franchise that this has happened.

Viewers have called it the ‘best ever roundtable’ and labelled it ‘thrilling’. One wrote: “Not sure I took a breath during tonight’s Celebrity Traitors roundtable.”

But how exactly will the banishment be decided? Here are the rules:

How is a tied-vote decided on Celebrity Traitors?

The roundtable vote was tied twice on Celebrity Traitors in episode 5 | BBC

For the first time in Traitors history, at least in the English language versions, the roundtable vote has been deadlocked twice. A tied-vote has occurred before but in the past the second round of voting has been enough to decide a banishment.

However, in Celebrity Traitors episode five Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga could not be separated at all. Through two rounds of votes at the roundtable, they ended up on the exact same tally twice.

I am sure that producers have been dreaming of this moment for years, but it has finally arrived. It means that the episode ended with no banishment as the two stars could not be separated.

The fate of Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga will not be decided by a third vote, however. Instead it will come down to chance - although the exact form that will take remains to be seen.

Fans will have to tune in on Thursday (October 23) night to find out which of the pair will be banished. Unfortunately, either way it is another blow to the faithful as both are on their side.

