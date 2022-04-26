Work to start on new £1.5m home for big cats at Blackpool Zoo

The Pride of Blackpool exhibition, which currently houses Amur tigers and African lions, will be extended and renovated to create a state-of-the-art facility designed around the specific needs of each species.

Increased indoor space and a larger off-show management area will be complimented by extended external paddocks and improved keeper facilities, which will enable the best possible care for the magnificent and endangered animals.

A new home is to be built for the big cats at Blackpool Zoo, it has been announced.

Visitors will be able to enjoy stunning indoor and outdoor views of the lions and tigers as they go about their daily business.

Works are expected to be complete in time for Spring 2023 and final discussions are underway as to where the current big cats will be moved to while the renovations take place.

Darren Webster, Zoo Director, said: “We are thrilled to announce that we will soon be breaking ground on a new and improved home for our big cats.

“The house and outdoor areas have been meticulously planned out to secure the long-term future of big cat species at Blackpool Zoo.

“It is the latest in a series of significant investments in the last decade and each one improves the environment for our much-loved animals, dedicated staff and valued visitors.

“After two difficult years it is wonderful to make this exciting announcement and we look forward to watching this project become a reality in the coming months.

“It is particularly pleasing to be starting the work during our 50th anniversary, as it marks another very important milestone in the advancements of animal husbandry in recent years.

“Alyona the tiger and Wallace and Khari the lions are hugely popular with our visitors and I am sure lots of people will be coming to wish them bon voyage in the next few weeks.

“It’s time to look to the future while celebrating the past here at Blackpool Zoo and I am sure this summer will be the best one yet.”