Located only five minutes from Junction 4 of the M55 motorway, Blackpool Zoo is situated in 32 acres of spacious, mature parkland with lakes, waterfalls and traditional English woodland.

If you're planning on visiting the multi award-winning zoo this year, check out our guide below to find all the information you need to make your day as enjoyable as possible.

Opening times

P-P-Pick up a penguin (not literally of course) at Blackpool Zoo

The zoo is open every day in March from 10am to 4.45pm.

Ticket prices

- Adult (16-59 years) - £21.50

- Senior (aged 60 years +) - £19.50

Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages

- Child (3-15 years) - £16.99

- Children under the age of 3 are admitted free of charge to the zoo (and do not require a ticket)

- Family of four - £68.99

- Family of five - £84.50

To guarantee entry, all visitors and members are advised to book tickets online

- Disabled adult - £12.50

- Accompanying carer - £9

- Disabled child - £9.99

Tickets must be purchased online to guarantee entry during weekends and school holidays. To book online click here.

Blackpool Zoo has over 1,500 rare and exotic animals including seals, lions, giraffes, elephants and gorillas

Parking

On-site parking is £3.00 for the full day, payable by cash at the machine.

You can purchase by card at the Visitor Services Hub or retail shop in the main entrance.

Parking for disabled visitors is also available. These spaces are also charged at £3.00.

Getting to Blackpool Zoo

Nestled by Stanley Park, Marton Mere and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Blackpool Zoo is just two miles inland from the attractions of the famous Blackpool Golden Mile.

By car

Follow the M6 to junction 32 and take the M55 to junction 4, then follow the ‘brown elephant’ signs to the zoo.

From the town centre or promenade, follow the ‘brown elephant’ signs.

For your sat nav, the postcode is FY3 8PP.

By bus

Service 20 is now running to and from the zoo year-round.

By train

Blackpool North Station is a five minute walk from the town centre, from where you can take the bus or a taxi to the zoo.

Blackpool South Station is about three miles from the Zoo.

Animals

Blackpool Zoo has over 1,500 rare and exotic animals including seals, lions, giraffes, elephants and gorillas.

The park also houses a 'Dinosaur Safari', an exhibition featuring plastic models of 32 life-size dinosaurs.

More information can be found here.

Food and drink

Any catering outlets which are open will be offering a reduced menu. There will be a selection of fast food, drinks, pre-packaged sandwiches, ice creams and snacks available.

Can I take a picnic?

Yes, you can - there are picnic benches around the park.

Does Blackpool Zoo cater for special dietary requirements?

Speak to a member of staff and discuss your meal - they will then offer you options.

Do I have to wear a face covering?

Face Coverings are mandatory in indoor areas of the zoo (unless exempt), including the entrance hall, shop, indoor viewing areas of animal exhibits and toilet blocks. They are not mandatory, but are recommended in the cafe and coffee shop.

Is the Zoo still affected by Covid restrictions?

Some walk-through attractions are closed:

Lemur Wood remains closed, and under review to adhere to guidance on Covid-19 in primates.

Rainbow Landings will open at times during the day, advertised at the admissions area.

Daily talks, Sea Lion and Bird Displays remain suspended

A series of Podcast Talks that you can listen to at your own pace are available by simply searching for Blackpool Zoo on your favourite podcast app.

Some outdoor play areas are open, however, all indoor play areas will remain closed for the season.

Additional activities such as face painting, miniature train, miniature golf and bouncy castles are still suspended.

What safety measures are in place regarding Covid-19?

- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting routines throughout the park- Appropriate PPE has been provided for staff where required- Perspex screens have been installed on all counters and at till points- Hand sanitiser points have been installed throughout the park- One-way routes have been introduced where needed- All additional activities are closed- Staff have been trained in the zoo’s new policies and protocols and the way the zoo works in many departments has been adapted

What should I wear?

The zoo says: You should wear suitable shoes that are comfortable as you will be on your feet for most of the day. Please do not wear open-toed shoes. You may get mucky so wear shoes and clothes you are happy to get dirty. Be prepared for the weather and bring weather appropriate clothing.

Does the zoo hire out wheelchairs, mobility scooters or pushchairs?

Wheelchairs are provided for free. If you require one, pre-book by emailing [email protected] with your name, date of visit and approximate time of arrival, or by calling 01253 830801. Please note: there is a £20.00 refundable deposit when borrowing a wheelchair.

Pushchairs can be hired from the Visitor Services Hub at a cost of £3.50 for the day with a £10.00 refundable deposit.

The zoo don’t provide Mobility Scooters, but you can arrange their hire from a local company. Please call 01253 405457more details.