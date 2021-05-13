What's the most popular cocktail in Blackpool? We find out for World Cocktail Day, May 13
A fruity punch, a bit of bite or a little something blended on the rocks - whatever your taste, whatever your vibe - there's a drink for it.
And the experienced mixologists at Bloom Bar on North Pier, in spirit of World Cocktail Day, showed just what it takes to make the perfect beverage, the resort's most requested ....the Pornstar Martini.
World Cocktail Day was created to mark the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail, on May 13, 1806.
The cast of North Pier's summer adult panto Aladdin and his Magic Ring soaked up the celebrations as they launched the production in style on a rather wet May afternoon at the end of the famous pier.
And experienced mixologist Chris Davey, was on hand and happy to shake up a glass of the passion fruit based cocktail, served with a little fizz to complete the special tipple.
Luxury lounge bar Bloom, opened last year after a major investment and has now been extended to include sister bar and new outdoor space The Garden.