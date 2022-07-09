Tears for Fears forced to cancel headline performance at tonight’s Lytham Festival - but show will go on with Alison Moyet, Natalie Imbruglia and DJ Rossie

The English pop rock band - formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith – has apologised to fans for cancelling their performance after Curt injured one of his ribs.

But the festival party will continue tonight with music fans invited to join the event to watch Alison Moyet and Natalie Imbruglia for free.

Organisers have also confirmed ticket holders will recieve full refunds for tonight’s show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tears for Fears were due to headline at Lytham Festival tonight

Tears for Fears, whose iconic hits include Mad World, Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World and Head Over Heels, issued the following statement: “It’s with sincere apologies that we must cancel tonight’s performance at the Lytham Festival.

“Curt has unfortunately injured his rib and is unable to perform this evening.

"We are so sorry to everyone who planned to be at the festival and hope to see you soon. - Curt and Roland (Tears For Fears)”

Lytham Festival annouced the change to tonight’s penultimate event, but insisted the show would go on with special guest Alison Moyet, support artist Natalie Imbruglia and DJ Rossie ready to take to the stage.

Festival bosses also confirmed all ticket holders will receive a full refund for tonight’s show, and invited revellers to head to Lytham Festival Box Office for a chance to grab one of the remaining free tickets.

A statement from Lytham Festival wrote: “Unfortunately tonight’s headliners Tears for Fears are unable to perform, but our brilliant special guest Alison Moyet and support artist Natalie Imbruglia along with DJ Rossie are ready to take to the stage, and we will enjoy a summer party on The Green this evening.

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund for tonight’s show.

"Please look out for an email from your point of purchase over the coming days.

“Anyone wishing to join this evening’s party should head to the Lytham Festival Box Office for their chance to grab one of the remaining tickets for FREE.”

Lytham Festival has attracted thousands of fans who have packed the Green to see music icons such as Diana Ross, Simply Red, and Elbow for its eagerly anticapted return.