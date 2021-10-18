The world famous pop star brought The Great 80 Tour to Blackpool on Sunday (October 17) - a tour which was due to coincide with Sir Cliff's 80th birthday.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans from all over the country were delighted to finally see the now 81-year-old in action at Blackpool Opera House.

For 86-year-old Thelma Bradbury, from Sandbach, it was her second time watching Sir Cliff Richard performing live.

Christine Melling (pictured left) and Thelma Bradbury (pictured right) had travelled from Sandbach to watch Sir Cliff Richard performing live at Blackpool Opera House.

She said: "I've been a fan since he first came in, so it's been many years.

"I last saw him in Manchester, but I've watched him a lot on the TV performing at the Palladium.

When asked what song she wanted him to play, she added: "I like all of his music to be honest, I really do."

John, 71, and Jeanette Sigley, 70, had travelled from Macclesfield to experience one of Cliff's shows for the first time.

"We've been fans for years," Jeanette said.

"We should have come last year but it was cancelled so we're really looking forward to it.

"I'm hoping he plays a rock and roll song like Move It, Living Doll, Summer Holiday and one off his new album."

Jim and Jill Noakes, from Leigh-on-Sea, said they been fans since the 50s and have seen Sir Cliff Richard perform nearly every year.

Sir Cliff has enjoyed 14 UK Number 1 singles such as 1959's Living Doll, 1961's The Young Ones, 1979's We Don't Talk Anymore, 1988's Mistletoe and Wine and 1990's Saviour's Day.

Selling over 250 million albums worldwide, he is also the only singer to have had a Number 1 single in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Sir Cliff will perform 13 shows in total for The Great 80 Tour, including four sold out shows at Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking about the tour, he said: "To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve wracking, but hugely exciting!

Susan Clark, from Cumbria, and Janet Cushing, from Preston, said they have been fans of Sir Cliff Richard since they were very young.

"I shall begin the tour aged 80 and will be 81 when the show is in cinemas - what a great way to celebrate."