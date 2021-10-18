Blackpool Pleasure Beach ranks among Britain's most popular 'haunted tourist attractions'

In the past year alone, there have been almost 30,000 searched for haunted tourist attractions according to Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals. Here are Britain' s most popular tourist attractions that double as paranormal hotspots.
1. 1. British Museum, London – 135k+ searches
The most popular haunted tourist attraction for 2021 is the British Museum in London, which contains two million years of human history and culture. Unexplainable noises, sudden drops in temperature, doors swinging open and even spectres roaming the halls are just some of the strange phenomena reports by museum guards.
2. 2. The Tower of London, London – 110k+ searches
Founded in 1066, this castle has a gruesome past. It is said that most of the ghosts that haunt the castle grounds are unfortunate souls who met an untimely and unjust death, including Guy Fawkes, Anne Boleyn, Henry VI, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Lady Jane Grey.
3. 4. Heathrow Airport, London – 110k+ searches
Heathrow is said to be haunted by the spirit of a briefcase-carrying man who died in a plane crash in 1948. In 1970, the airport radar office picked up a signal which looked like a person on the runway, only to find no one there when emergency services rushed to the scene.
4. 3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool – 110k+ searches
Pleasure Beach began its scary story back in 1930 when the now-infamous ghost train first opened its doors. One of the original ride operators, nicknamed ‘Cloggy’, is rumoured to haunt the ride more than 20 years after his death. Mysterious footsteps, groaning sounds, and scratching noises have been heard within the ride, which staff members insist is not part of the usual experience