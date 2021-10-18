Blackpool Pleasure Beach ranks among Britain's most popular 'haunted tourist attractions'

4. 3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool – 110k+ searches

Pleasure Beach began its scary story back in 1930 when the now-infamous ghost train first opened its doors. One of the original ride operators, nicknamed ‘Cloggy’, is rumoured to haunt the ride more than 20 years after his death. Mysterious footsteps, groaning sounds, and scratching noises have been heard within the ride, which staff members insist is not part of the usual experience