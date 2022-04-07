Ru paul immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds

At 7.1 feet (2.175 metres) tall, Mama Ru will be the tallest human wax figure ever to be unveiled at the resort.

The life-like figure will be dressed in a sequined purple floor length gown worn with the obligatory fishnet tights, diamante jewellery and gold platform heels. And to complete the breathtaking look, the towering figure includes RuPaul’s glorious blonde mane.

RuPaul's Drag Race on tour

The world famous drag queen’s figure will situated at the end of a runway, which pays homage to RuPaul's Drag Race reality competition series, and features some of the iconic artist's famous quotes.

The new figure will receive its final touches from Emma Meehan, studio supervisor, and studio colourist Jimmy McCallum, before going on display.