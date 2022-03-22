Boris Johnson immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds

The lifelike figure complete with the Prime Minister’s trademark untameable mane, has now taken up residence in his new home at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s Promenade.

This is the second time the former London Mayor has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds, after his inaugural figure was unveiled in London in 2009.

Visitors can now get up close and personal with Boris Johnson’s figure, which is situated in front of a replica of number 10 Downing Street’s famous front door.

A wax figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Boris Johnson’s figure has proven to be an extremely popular attraction at our sister site in London, and we thought it only right that we ‘level up’ and have our very own wax work of the Prime Minister for our visitors to enjoy too.

“Boris’ lifelike figure is remarkable and is testament to the talented team of artists who have spent hours creating him. I have no doubt the public will vote with their feet and pay a visit to see the Prime Minister at his new Blackpool home!”

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently unveiled a brand new figure of the Queen ahead of her Diamond Jubilee this year. It has also revamped the Doctor Who set with the addition of the Thirteenth Doctor’s on-screen friend, Dan Lewis, played by well-known actor and comedian, John Bishop, and an original and terrifying Weeping Angel.

A wax figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds. Pictured is studio supervisor Emma Meehan.

