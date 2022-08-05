This will be no ordinary vacation for the three times Brit Awards winner as the Dua Lipa waxwork will arrive in style to join a line-up of other celebrities at Madame Tussauds on the promenade.

Fans will be able to get close up and personal with the princess of pop who has previously joked that her body double is now taking bookings for all of her private engagements.

Dua, on loan from Madame Tussauds London, will will get to spend her 27th birthday in Blackpool this year on August 22.

Dua, who is worth an estimated £20M and with a whooping 85M adorning followers on Instagram, has previously been nominated for 15 Brit Awards, eight Grammy Awards and seven NME Awards, winning six, three and one respectively.

She was also the first female artist to receive five nominations in a single year at the Brit Awards.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds, Blackpool, said: “We are delighted Dua has chosen Blackpool for her summer retreat this year and we have been able to secure this loan from Madame Tussauds in London.

“She is joining a line-up of other celebs in our popular Festival Fields section and we are confident Dua will be a huge hit.”

The creation of Dua’s wax figure was an in-depth process, with a dedicated team of sculptors taking hundreds of precise measurements and photographs to ensure as close a match as possible.

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Dua is one of 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

The Dia Lipa waxwork will be arriving on Monday (August 8)

Madame Tussauds Blackpool contains a whole host of famous faces from TV royalty with the likes of Ant & Dec alongside actual royalty in the form of Prince William, The Duchess of Cambridge, and Her Majesty The Queen.

The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Britney and Freddie Mercury hang out alongside sports stars like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Mo Farah, Lewis Hamilton and Nicola Adamas.

Legendary comedians like Tommy Cooper, The Two Ronnies and Morecambe & Wise mingle with modern-day talent such as Graham Norton, John Bishop, Alan Carr and Russell Brand.