The town’s Winter Gardens is playing host to the 15th annual UDO World Street Dance Championships from Thursday August 11 to Sunday August 14.

It is the first World Championships to be staged after missing the past two years because of the Covid.

There will be more than 30 countries, over 230 teams and around 5,000 people in attendance for the event, organised through the United Dance Organisation (UDO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UDO World Street Dance Championships are being held at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Among the teams, duos and solo dancers from across the UK and all over the world will be talented dancers from Blackpool.

Many of the dancers involved are aged between nine and 16 years old, although older dancers are involved too.

Lucy Greenslade, head of marketing and UDO franchise holder for the event, said: “We’ve held several of these championships in Blackpool and it’s the perfect place.

Teams from all over the world are coming to Blackpool for the UDO World Street Dance Championships at the Winter Gardens.

"The event also brings trade to Blackpool’s restaurants and businesses too, so it is great for the town.

"Our entrants are looking forward to come here over the four days.

"After missing the last two years, we can’t wait to put on a show – some of these dance routines need to be seen to be believed, these young dancers are incredibly skilled.

"They have all qualified for this event by winning competitions in their respective countries, so they are all bringing some talent to this event.”

On show will be a range of moves including ‘popping’, in which dancers quickly contract and relax muscles to create a jerking effect.

A well-known exponent of this was street dancer George Sampson, who won the second series of Britain's Got Talent in 2008 at the age of 14 and is now an official ambassador of the UDO.

The dancers will also unleash skills in ‘breaking’, ‘wacking’ and ‘locking’, among others, and they will also take on rivals in break dance battles.

This year’s event also includes the Ultimate Advanced Category, in which all the top level teams compete to win the cash prize of £10,000.

Spectators who love to watch street dance will be able to attend the event.