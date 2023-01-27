The all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show tells the story of the citizens of Bikini Bottom, who discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home. SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

The cast stars Gareth Gates as Squidward, Divina de Campo as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lewis Cornay as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima as Sandy, Richard J Hunt as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer as Pearl, Eloise Davies as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge, Jeremiah Olaleye, Eleanor Turiansky, Rhys Batten and Reece Kerridge .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Gates

Most Popular

Gareth Gates shot to fame in 2002, coming runner up in the UK’s first Pop Idol. He went on to sell over five million records worldwide including five UK number-one singles. His theatre credits include playing Marius in the both the West End and 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End and on tour, Warner in the UK tour of Legally Blonde and Willard in the UK tour of Footloose.

Divina De Campo (Sheldon J. Plankton) is a seasoned British drag queen and singer who was recently crowned runner up on the first Series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Known for her high soprano and four -octave range, Divina has been featured on ITV’s The Voice and the BBC’s All Together Now. Her critically acclaimed theatre credits include Mary Sunshine in Chicago and most recently her award nominated performance as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.