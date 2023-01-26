The latest best-selling writer set to be confirned to feature at a literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth at Fylde Rugby Club is Jo Jo Moyes, who will be making her Lytham debut.

Jo Jo, best known for her novels The Giver of Stars and Me Before You' will be in town on Thursday, February 21. Her novels have been translated into 46 languages, and have sold over fifteen million copies worldwide.

She will be promoting her latest work Someone Else's Shoes, described as “a giantly uplifting story of mix-ups, mess-ups and making the most of second chances” and her visit follows those of three leading crimewriters, Val McDermid, Mark Bikllingham and Elly Griffiths, in the space of a week.

Author Jo Jo Moyes

Val, best known for the Wire In The Blood series, and Mark, renowned for his Tom Thorne series, will be appearing together at a double bill event on Thursday, February 2.

Val has sold more than 17 million books to date across the globe and they have been translated into more than 40 languages. Wire In The Blood was successfuly adapted for TV, while Val’s latest work is 1989, which following the best-selling 1979, is the second in her new series featuring journalist Allie Burns.

Val is also lead vocalist with The Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, possibly the only band made up of crime writers ever to play at Glastonbury, along with her ‘co-star’ here, Mark Billingham.His novels have now sold more than six million copies and his larest work is The Murder Book, featuring world-weary cop Thorne.

Elly Griffiths

Elly Griffiths’ lunch date on Thursday, February 9 will also be her first in Lytham. She is the author of one of Britain's bestselling crime series, featuring Dr Ruth Galloway and her latest work The Last Remains is the the 15th and final instalment.

Alison Plackitt, co-proprietor of Plackitt and Booth, said: “We’re looking forward to a great month of literary lunch dates. It’s a pleasure to welcome these popular authors.”

Details of all the lunches at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk or by calling 01253-796958.

Val McDermid