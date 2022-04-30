Tom Pemberton was the star attraction at the event at Fylde Rugby Club organised by the Plackitt and Booth bookshop in Lytham to promote Tom’s debut book Make Hay While The Sun Shines, already the biggest seller in the shop’s 20-year history..

The 29-year-old is already a big hit online with his video diaries on You Tube attracting hundreds of thousands of followers and he has recently earned a new horde of fans as the host of The Gast and the Famer-ish on BBC Three TV.

Make Hay While The Sun Shines comes after Tom’s internet exploits caught the attention of publishers Octopus and tells of a year on the Pemberton family farm at Ballam Road, Lytham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pemberton with his book 'Make Hay While The Sun Shines' at the launch event at Fylde Rugby Club. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Around 65 people attended the lunch at the Woodlands Memorial Ground clunbhouse in Ansdell and Pat Booth, co-proprietor at Plackitt and Booth,said: “The atmosphere was wonderful – everyone had a great time. It was a really joyful occasion – a celebration of a local man made good.”

Tom said: “It was great – I really enjoyed it. We did an interview and a talk and it made it all seem very real. It was wonderful to see the people there and great that so many are enjoying the book.”

The book is available now and Tom’s online diary of life on the family farm at Birks Farm, Lytham can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TomPembertonFarmLife

The event was a joyful occasion, said Pat Booth of organisers Plackitt and Booth

The book is proving a big hit