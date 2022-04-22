Tom Pemberton’s appeal to readers has been compared to “like a rock star” by the proprietors of the Plackitt and Booth shop in Lytham’s Clifton Street, where more than 500 copies of Tom’s book are on order in advance of publication on Thursday, April 28, making it the biggest seller in the shop’s 20-year history.

Tom, 29, is already a big hit online with his video diaries on You Tube attracting hundreds of thousands of followers and he has recently earned a new horde of fans as the host of The Gast and the Famer-ish on BBC Three TV.

His book Make Hay While The Sun Shines comes after Tom’s internet exploits caught the attention of publishers Octopus and tells of a year on the Pemberton family farm at Ballam Road, Lytham.

Its publication and rapid hit status is all the more satisfying for Tom, as he is dyslexic and as a pupil at King Edward School never imagined in his wildest dream that he would ever be an author.

"It’s a dream come true,” said Tom. “The publishing company got in touch and it tells of 12 months here on the farm. I’ve worked closely with a writer called Nathan Joyce and I’m delighted with the result.

"I can’t quite believe the response there has been to it already – I really hope people enjoy reading it.”

Alison Plackitt, co-proprietor of Plackitt and Booth, said: "Tom's debut has become our No 1 bestselling book in 20 years of bookselling.

"He makes it to the top spot past tough competition from the likes of Jeffrey Archer, Amanda Owen, David Baldacci – and even Harry Potter!”

Her fellow co-proprietor Pat Booth said: “We’ve never known anything like it – Tom’s appeal is like that of a rock star.”Tom will be talking about the book and his life on the farm, as well as signing copies, at a literary lunch organised by Plackitt and Booth at Fylde Rugby Club on Friday, April 28.

It starts at 12.30pm and ticket details, as well as more information about the book, are available at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Tom and really pleased at the success of the book, especially with him being just up the road,” said Alison.

“The Pemberton family have farmed at Birks Farm for six generations, working at the heart of the area since the 1830s and supplying dairy produce to the local community ever since.

"Make Hay While the Sun Shines takes us behind the farm gate and follows a year on the farm: from calving cows to maintaining machinery, from mucking out to planning and building a brand-new cow shed.

"Tom gives us a unique insight into everyday life on a busy dairy farm with all its highs, lows and hard graft. Full of heart, amusing anecdotes and unforgettable characters like Tom’s dad, Andy – aka the Ginger Warrior – this is Tom’s story of determination, adventure and how to keep a smile on your face even when you’re knee deep in cow poo."