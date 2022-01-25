Look out for 'Crop Gear' on BBC Three as Lytham farmer Tom makes TV debut

BBC Three, which is aimed mainly at the under-35 age group, has been internet-only via BBC i-Player for the last six years but is back on Freeview and other broadcast platforms from next Tuesday, February 1.

Among the shows set to appear in its early days back on our TV screens is The Fast and The Farmer(ish), marking the TV presenting debut of Tom Pemberton of Birks Farm, Lytham.

Tom is already a worldwide hit on the internet with video diaries about his day job, with hundreds of thousands of followers across the globe for his regular bulletins about farmlife.

Lytham farmer Tom Pemberton is presenting The Fast and the Farmer(ish) on BBC Three. Picture: BBC.

He earned the Digital Innovator prize at the British Farming Awards in 2018 for his online efforts.

Already nicknamed ‘Crop Gear’. it’s planned to be a seven-part series after a pilot episode proved successful and, although an exact date for broadcast has yet to be officially announced, is expected on the air in the early days of BBC Three’s TV return.

Tom, 28, followed his dad Andrew into managing the farm in Ballam Road, which has been in the Pemberton family for generations, and said at the time his presenting job was announced: “I couldn’t believe it when they got in touch and offered it to me

“The internet diaries, with an ever-growing audience I’m absolutely delighted with, had obviously caught their eyes.

“I’m really excited – the series should be great fun.

“It’s great to be involved and I hope people enjoy watching it.

