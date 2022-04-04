Opening date confirmed for Blackpool's new wizard-themed mini golf attraction Hole in Wand

The 9-hole mini golf course, inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter, will open its doors next to Blackpool Tower on Saturday, May 28.

The Hole in Wand will see visitors play 9 holes of ‘immersive’ golf inside a world of wizards and magic, with Harry Potter themed settings including an ‘enchanted library’, train station, forest and castle.

The new attraction will open inside a section of the old Woolworths building and part of the vacant unit next door, with guests entering via the Promenade and exiting onto Bank Hey Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Fry, chief ‘enchantment’ officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest attraction in Blackpool. Our attractions in York have proved very popular indeed with guests and have exceeded our initial expectations.”

Golfers are awarded points for how they perform on each hole, with their final score earning them a free ‘wizard potion’ drink. The signature drinks include home brewed potions such as Tears of a Wizard, Serpents Venom and Unicorn Essence, and older wizards can enjoy a tipple of Enchanted Butterscotch Beer (4.5%).

The wizard’s cafe will also offer a range of treats including ‘Uni-pop-corn’ and ‘Cauldron Cake’.

It is the second ‘Hole in Wand’ to open in the UK after its launch in York last year, where it is priced at £6.99 per person including a potion drink.

One of the mini golf holes from the branch in York shows what the Hole in Wand in Blackpool could look when it opens on May 28

Phil Pinder, director of ‘wizardry’, added: “Blackpool was a natural choice on the next part of our journey. It is the UK’s number 1 seaside resort and has a lot to offer to both the many visitors and residents.

"This will be the second wizard themed golf for the Potions Cauldron following the opening of ‘Hole in Wand York’ in 2021.”

An average game of golf will last around around 45 minutes for 2 players or an hour and 15 minutes for 6 players.

You can watch a video tour of the wizard-themed mini golf in our video player.

The 9-hole mini golf course, inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter, will open its doors on Blackpool’s seafront on Saturday, May 28

The Hole in Wand will create 15 jobs and will be paying all staff above the Real Living Wage as set by the Living Wage Foundation, with a minimum starting salary of £10 per hour.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.