The 9-hole mini golf course, inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter, will open its doors on Blackpool’s seafront in May.

The ‘Hole in Wand’ will see visitors play 9 holes of ‘immersive’ golf inside a world of wizards and magic, with Harry Potter themed settings including an ‘enchanted library’, train station, forest and castle.

The new attraction will open next to Blackpool Tower, inside a section of the old Woolworths building and part of the vacant unit next door. Guests will enter via the Promenade and exit onto Bank Hey Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction takes visitors through 9 holes of magical golf, with each hole providing a different immersive experience, including a train station, forest and castle. Pic credit: Hole in Wand/Themebook

Depending on how well visitors perform in each hole, their final score will reveal their ‘magical powers’ and will earn them a ‘wizard potion’ drink.

It is the second ‘Hole in Wand’ to open in the UK after its launch in York last year, where it is priced at £6.99 per person including a potion drink.

You can watch a video tour of the wizard-themed mini golf in York in our video player.

The signature drinks include ‘Tears of a Wizard’ and ‘Unicorn Essence’. The drink will be complimentary, so every visitor will get to enjoy a potion after a game of magical golf.

The new attraction is located on the Promenade in a section of the empty Woolworths building and the vacant unit next door. Guests will enter via the Promenade and exit via Bank Hey Street. Pic credit: Hole in Wand/Themebook

Ben Fry, chief ‘enchantment’ officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest attraction in Blackpool. Our attractions in York have proved very popular indeed with guests and have exceeded our initial expectations.”

Phil Pinder, director of ‘wizardry’, added: “Blackpool was a natural choice on the next part of our journey. It is the UK’s number 1 seaside resort and has a lot to offer to both the many visitors and residents.

"This will be the second wizard themed golf for the Potions Cauldron following the opening of ‘Hole in Wand York’ in 2021.”

An average Wizard golf experience will last around around 45 minutes for 2 players and an hour and 15 minutes for 6 players. This includes time to get in to the venue (usually 15 minutes) and play the 9 holes.

The new attraction will create 15 jobs and will be paying all staff above the Real Living Wage as set by the Living Wage Foundation, with a minimum starting salary of £10 per hour.

Tickets will go on sale in May 2022.