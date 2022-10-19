People who are no longer in full-time employment are being invited to the open day to find out more about the u3a’s new social-only groups as well learning activities.

It has nearly 30 group activities on offer including walking, play reading, Mah Jong, jewellery, creative writing, dining out, French and Spanish languages and bowls.

The open day will be held in the main hall at the United Reform Church, St George’s Road, St Annes from 2pm until 4pm on October 27.

Kathy Wykes, LSA u3a chairwoman

LSA u3a chairwoman Kathy Wykes said: “We are keen to help people, including those who may feel lonely or isolated, to join social groups and benefit from shared experiences.

"We are proud of what we have on offer – and believe there is nowhere else in the local community that offers such a wide range of interest groups catering for all tastes and abilities in a diverse setting.”

The charity commissioners that oversee the u3a are allowing a number of newly formed groups to offer activities conducive to personal development. The new groups will organise cinema visits, a luncheon club, coffee mornings, a Members on Their Own (MOTO) groups for people who wish to attend social get-togethers on their own, day tours and theatre outings.

