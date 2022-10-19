That’s the message to residents as Lytham St.Annes Civic Society invites people to a Green Agenda Day at Lytham Hall next week.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

When will the Green Agenda Day take place?

The conference will take place between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday, October 26 between 10am and 4pm in Lytham Hall Upper West Wing.

Four guest speakers

Professor Rick Battarbee: Emeritus Professor of Environmental Change and former director of the Environmental Change Research Centre at University College London.Stewart Thompson: Representing Global Energy Systems, which is a Lytham manufacturer of eco boilers.John Hornyak: Lead volunteer groundsman at Lytham Hall, having previously a long career in management of Country Parks and also, as senior lecturer at Myerscough College. Over the past 10 years, John has built up an active team of volunteers at Lytham Hall, undertaking several complex projects to restore and develop both the beauty and safety of the historic woodlands.

Steve Scott: Steve has worked for Lancashire County Council for 34 years in waste related roles throughout, including the lead on works to develop Clifton Marsh Landfill Site and restoring the old Landfill Site at the recycling centre on Saltcotes Road. Having moved into contract management, Steve was the manager of Lancashire’s £2bn Waste PFI contract in 2008 before becoming head of the council’s waste service in 2010.

Recycling will be on the agenda

‘Can we make a difference? Is it even worth trying? Yes!’

A spokesman for Lytham St.Annes Civic Society said: “The impact of global warming is already evident. Many other environmental issues are of concern. Can we make a difference? Is it even worth trying? Yes!

"You are welcome to join us to listen to some speakers, look at what local people are doing and chat about what we can all do to support ‘A Green Agenda’.

“Do come along for some or all of the day, take the chance to look at reducing your carbon footprint, local tree planting initiatives, recycling and local solutions to global issues and more.”

The Green Agenda Day will be held at Lytham Hall

How can I reserve a place?

Teas, coffees and a tour of Lytham Hall grounds is included in the £10 cost.

