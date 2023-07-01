Lytham Festival: 23 stunning pictures of Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs on stage
It was an evening of musical legends at Lytham Festival on Friday night.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:44 BST
With the likes of Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs on the bill, take a look at a few of our photographer Neil Cross’ best pictures from a memorable evening at Lytham Festival.
