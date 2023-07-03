Last night (Sunday, July 2) saw a crowd of 22,500 enjoy the biggest rock night in the Festival’s history when heavy metal legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe rocked the Fylde coast before bringing the curtain down on this year’s record-breaking festivities.

Around 100,000 people gathered on Lytham Green to watch 20 acts over the 5-day festival with boasted headliner sets from the 80s rockers as well as Sting, Lionel Richie, Jamiroquai and George Ezra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a beautiful audience!”, Sting told the crowd while Def Leppard teased a return to the Festival, saying, “‘Til next time…and there will be a next time!”

Last night (Sunday, July 2) saw a crowd of 22,500 enjoy the biggest rock night in the Festival’s history when heavy metal legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe rocked the Fylde coast before bringing the curtain down on this year’s record-breaking festivities. Picture by Lytham Festival

Most Popular

Lionel Ritchie was also full of praise for the Lytham crowd. “That’s how you do it. I wanna take this crowd around the world with me!,” said the 74-year-old music legend.

This year’s star-studded line-up also included support sets from Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, Gabrielle, Scissor Sisters’ frontman Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Cat Burns and Kim Wilde.

Lytham Festival 2024 – dates and tickets

Around 100,000 people gathered on Lytham Green to watch 20 acts over the 5-day festival with boasted headliner sets from the 80s rockers as well as Sting, Lionel Richie, Jamiroquai and George Ezra

Plans are now firmly underway for Lytham Festival 2024 which will return for five nights from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five-day passes for the event go on sale at 8am today (Monday, July 3). You can order them on the Lytham Festival website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full line up for 2024 is due to be announced later this year.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "What an incredible five days we have had. Twenty artists have graced our stage and we are thrilled with the success of this year’s festival, it has been phenomenal.

This year's star-studded support line-up included sets from Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, Gabrielle, Scissor Sisters’ frontman Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Cat Burns and Kim Wilde. Picture by Lytham Festival

“We increased our capacity to 22,500 for both Sting and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe making both nights our biggest ever and we are delighted with how successful they were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The positive feedback from both customers and artists has been humbling and when you are welcoming global icons to your hometown that is very special indeed.

“We have some very special names already lined up for next year so our five-day passes are great value for those people wanting to secure their place, regardless of who’s on the line up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The five-day passes have gone on sale and we can’t wait to do it all over again.”