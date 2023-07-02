It was another night to remember at Lytham festival on Saturday night as the some more big names wowed the crowds
Fans were loving it as Lionel Richie, Gabrielle, Kim Wilde and guitar ace Kevin Davy White took to the stage.
And they didn’t disappoint, with performances to match the occasion.
Undefined: readMore
1. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soak up the atmosphere and the music
Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time Photo: Third party
2. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music
Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time Photo: Third party
3. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music
Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time Photo: Third party
4. Saturday night at Lytham Festival: Lionel Richie performs
Lionel Richie thrilled the Lytham Festival crowds on Saturday night with a classy performance Photo: Third party
5. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music
Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time Photo: Third party
6. Lytham Festival on Saturday night: Gabrielle on stage
Gabrielle had the crowds singing along at Lytham Festival on Saturday night Photo: Third party
7. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music
Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time Photo: Third party
8. Lytham Festival on Saturday night: Kim Wilde wows the crowd
Kim Wilde gets the crowd going at Lytham Festival on Saturday night Photo: Third party