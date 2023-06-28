Lytham Festival 2023: Everything you need to know from parking, gate times, banned items, bag policy and more

When?

Lytham Festival 2023 will run for 5 nights between Wednesday, June 28 and Sunday, July 2.

Who is headlining?

Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Lionel Richie and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

There is a great line-up of support artists too, with Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Stone Foundation sharing the bill with Jamiroquai; Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr supporting George Ezra; Blondie, The Kaiser Chiefs, Germein and Sting’s son Joe Sumner on the Friday; Gabrielle, Kim Wilde and Kevin Davy White on with Lionel Richie and Vivas on stage ahead of Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

Where can I park?

Lytham Festival car parking is located directly next to the festival on Lytham Green.

The Fylde coast’s biggest music festival returns this week with five nights of rock, pop and funk

It is strongly recommended parking is pre-booked in advance as it is close to being at capacity for all five days of the festival.

Accessible parking is also available adjacent to the festival site and spaces can be pre-booked for each day or for the duration of the festival, here

Please be aware that no vehicles are permitted to park overnight and motorhomes are also not allowed.

The car park opens at 3pm each day.

What about public transport?

There will be more frequent buses which will run later during the festival. Click HERE for more information.

You can find out about trains available HERE.

Sting is among the headliners for Lytham Festival 2023

Lytham railway station is located in the centre of the town and is a five minute walk from the festival site.

Can I get a taxi?

If you would prefer to travel to the festival by taxi, the organisers recommend the following three local companies:

Whiteside: 01253 711611

Premier: 01253 401000

Kirkham macs/FEC: 01772 632020

Lionel Richie will headline on the Saturday of the Festival

Are coaches available?

Big Green Coach is the official travel partner to Lytham Festival 2023.

They are providing day return coach services from: Birkenhead, Blackburn, Bolton, Burnley, Chester, Liverpool, Manchester, Preston, Southport, Stockport, Warrington and Wigan.

Click HERE for more information.

Key timings?

The Garden and Accessible gates will open at 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Garden and Accessible gates will open at 4:30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to entertainment starting early.

Show times are always subject to change.

Entertainment is due to finish at around 11pm.

Festival-goers are advised to arrive early to soak up the atmosphere.

Organisers will be releasing set times in the app before the event.

Can I bring food and drinks with me?

Food and drink are not permitted.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person – max 500ml.

One empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water re-fill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

What items are banned?

Prohibited items include alcohol, signs, luggage, computers and tablets, selfie sticks, pro cameras, cans, drugs, helmets, air horns, animals except guide dogs, glass bottles, spray cans, flags, umbrellas, chairs, flares or fireworks, toxic substances, weapons, lasers, explosives, medicines without a prescription or justifications, skateboards and other personal motorised and non-motorised vehicles, knives, syringes and scalpels.

Click HERE for the full list.

Can I bring a bag?

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted.

All bags are subject to a search so it is advised not to bring one to speed up your entry to the festival.

Do I need cash in the venue?

No, all food concessions and bars are cashless.

Can I return to the festival if I leave the venue?