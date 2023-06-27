The Fylde coast’s biggest music festival returns this week with five nights of rock, pop and soul, transforming Lytham Green into an electrifying stage.

This year’s Festival on Lytham Green runs from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2 and headliners on the respective evenings will be Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Lionel Richie and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

There is a great line-up of support artists too, with Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Stone Foundation sharing the bill with Jamiroquai; Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr supporting George Ezra; Blondie, The Kaiser Chiefs, Germein and Sting’s son Joe Sumner on the Friday; Gabrielle, Kim Wilde and Kevin Davy White on with Lionel Richie and Vivas on stage ahead of Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

Tickets have been eagerly snapped up for all nights and Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “It’s that time of year again and we can’t wait.

“We have a stunning line up of not just huge headliners but megastar special guests too so rest assured our customers are going to have a brilliant time.”

Take a look at our picture gallery below to see the final preparations taking place for the Fylde coast’s biggest music festival:

Lytham Festival 2023 These were the scenes as Lytham Festival geared up for its first night.

