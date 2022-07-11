Lytham Festival 2022: 11 of the best pictures from the final night with Paul Weller, The Charlatans, and The Lottery Winners

Thousands of festival-goers basked in the sunshine as Nia Wyn, The Lottery Winners and The Charlatans warmed up the crowd before music icon Paul Weller delivered a powerful two-hour set.
It was a triumphant end to a record 10-night festival, which is set to return next year in its five-night format.
Take a look at the scenes from the final night below.
And in case you missed it, here’s our review from the evening.
1. Lytham Festival 2022: Paul Weller, The Charlatans and The Lottery Winners
Revellers enjoy the final night of Lytham Festival 2022 on July 10
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Ready to party on Lytham Green
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Headliner Paul Weller played for two solid hours at Lytham Festival
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Front row spot
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard