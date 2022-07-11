Lytham Festival 2022: 11 of the best pictures from the final night with Paul Weller, The Charlatans, and The Lottery Winners

Music fans enjoyed a fabulous night on Lytham Green as headliner Paul Weller brought the curtain down on the closing night of Lytham Festival 2022.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:01 pm

Thousands of festival-goers basked in the sunshine as Nia Wyn, The Lottery Winners and The Charlatans warmed up the crowd before music icon Paul Weller delivered a powerful two-hour set.

It was a triumphant end to a record 10-night festival, which is set to return next year in its five-night format.

Take a look at the scenes from the final night below.

And in case you missed it, here’s our review from the evening.

Revellers enjoy the final night of Lytham Festival 2022 on July 10

Ready to party on Lytham Green

Headliner Paul Weller played for two solid hours at Lytham Festival

Front row spot

