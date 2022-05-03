Double Grammy Award Winner Albert Lee is also an accomplished piano player and has a fine singing voice, soulful but can equally ‘tear it up’ rock ‘n roll style.Co-writer of Country Boy and writer of many other great songs, always in great demand by other artistes, he has played on countless sessions worldwide. He has appeared and recorded with many of the finest artistes in the music industry, including Glen Campbell, Dave Edmunds, Dolly Parton, Bobby Bare and Joan Armatrading.Albert was also a member of The Everly Brothers Band, Emmylou Harris’s Hotband and Bill Wymans’ Rhythm Kings and toured extensively with them as well as with his own band, Hogan’s Heroes for many years. He will be in Lytham on May 6, 7.30pm. For tickets visit Lowther’s website at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk