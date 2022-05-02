The exclusive show will take place in the grounds of historic Lytham Hall on Sunday, August 28, and see Fleetwood-raised international singing star perform alongside a full orchestra with fellow Broadway and West End star John Owen-Jones also on the bill.

Last Night of The Proms is presented by Lytham Festival directors Cuffe and Taylor and follows the success of their WonderHall festival last summer which saw £153,000 donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall from the Russell Watson Proms concert.

All money raised from Alfie’s spectacular will also be gifted to the Grade I-listed venue.

Alfie Boe will headline the concert at Lytham Hall on August 28

Lytham Festival Presents Last Night of The Proms will be the first time Alfie has performed on the Lancashire coast since his sell-out Homecoming show at Fleetwood Town FC’s Highbury Stadium in 2018.

Alfie said: “I cannot wait to get back to perform on homeground.

"As a proud Lancastrian, it will be very special for me – and to stand in front of an audience which I am sure will have many familiar faces is just the icing on the cake.

Alfie Boe on stage during the Homecoming concert at Fleetwood Town Football Club in 2018

“This will be a brilliant night in a magical setting and I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Alfie’s unmistakable voice has cemented him as Britain’s biggest selling and best loved vocalist of his generation, with multi-million, multi-platinum record sales, including two No 1 albums.

He has conquered the world’s greatest stages and arenas from leading the cast of Les Misérables as Valjean on both the West End and Broadway, the 25th Anniversary Concert and most recently the London Staged Concert, while also wowing audiences in theatre performances including La Bohème, Finding Neverland and Carousel.

He will be joined on the evening at Lytham by special guest and fellow tenor John Owen-Jones.

John Owen Jones will also be on the bill at Lytham Hall

John too is famous for his portrayal of Valjean in Les Misérables in the West End and on Broadway – and still holds claim to being the youngest actor in history to have played the role.

He has also played the title role in The Phantom of The Opera more than any other actor in the show’s West End history.

Peter Taylor said: “We have had the pleasure of working with Alfie on numerous concerts and tours over the years so we are delighted to have secured him for our 2022 Last Night of the Proms at Lytham Hall.

“He is beloved globally but the people of Lancashire and particularly our coastal towns feel a natural closeness to their locally born star.

“It is also exciting to have John Owen-Jones on the bill. John is a wonderful talent and to have both performing on the same stage will make this special for everyone."

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “We are absolutely thrilled Cuffe and Taylor are bringing yet another world-class artist to our fantastic Lytham Hall.

“The money raised by the Russell Watson concert was an incredible boost to our ongoing projects so to know we now have the benefit of an Alfie Boe concert to look forward to this summer is just wonderful.”

Lytham Festival Presents Last Night of The Proms is a picnic proms-style event.