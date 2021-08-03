Jonathan Pie to bring "‘Fake News (The Corona Remix) Tour’ to Blackpool Grand Theatre in September

Jonathan Pie

The frustrated viral newsreader - as created by Tom Walker - will bring his world politics to the Grand Theatre stage as part of critically acclaimed sell out 2019 live show 'Fake News.'

After months stuck in lockdown, Pie returns to the road and comes to the resort on September 30 to discuss how coronavirus has changed the world… and his career prospects.

The show has been updated and re-written by Tom to include Pie's unmissable takes on the government's handling of COVID.

Jonathan Pie brings his "‘Fake News (The Corona Remix) Tour’ to Blackpool Grand Theatre in September

A spokesperson for the tour said: "‘Fake News (The Corona Remix) Tour’ will see Jonathan Pie returning to the road in a post-coronavirus world to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

"Black Lives Matter, the climate crisis, the NHS, austerity, social media, cancel culture and of course, now, COVID-19, nationwide lockdowns and the ensuing fallout – Jonathan Pie has thrown aside any red lines on subject matter covered in this explosive show; a ‘lecture-come-apology-tour’, where we hear how Pie’s career took a serious nose-dive, after an unfortunate on-air gaffe made by the irate news reporter."

Tom first introduced the irate, fictitious British news reporter Jonathan Pie in September 2015. Described by Rory Bremner as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’ his videos regularly achieve millions of views, going internationally viral.

One of Pie’s earliest videos - his response to the election of Donald Trump - was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide.

A more recent clip on the confusion surrounding wearing masks has been viewed over 10.4m times on Facebook.

Tickets are on general sale now, with all tickets for the originally scheduled dates remaining valid.