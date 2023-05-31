Joe Sumner to join rock icon dad Sting as special guest at Lytham Festival

The former frontman of rock outfit Fiction Plane, who has carved a 20-year career, will open the show on Friday, June 30 as Sting brings his My Songs World Tour to the Fylde coast.

He will be joining already announced guests US rock band Blondie, Yorkshire’s indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs and rapidly rising Australian sibling trio Germein.

He will also be the special guest on Sting’s four other outdoor dates in England and Wales.

Singer, songwriter and bassist Joe Sumner will join his father Sting at Lytham Festival

Speaking about joining the My Songs UK dates, Joe said: “It is always an honour to perform on my dad’s shows.

“I’m in a very fortunate position to be given this opportunity and I have had a great time touring with him over the years.

“I’m now really looking forward to getting to the UK for what will be a brilliant series of outdoor shows.”

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs (Credit: Martin Kierszenbaum)

Sumner formed Fiction Plane more than 20 years ago, releasing debut album Everything Will Never Be Ok in 2003.

After three further albums and supporting The Police on their 2007 reunion tour, the band parted ways in 2015.

Since then, Sumner has enjoyed a successful solo career creating indie folk pop masterpieces.

His first solo album, Sunshine In The Night, is slated for release this autumn and earlier this year he released live EP, ‘Feelin’ The Love, Tastin’ The Fear’.

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, Sting’s My Songs concert was hailed “a masterclass” by The Times who said “Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue.”

A musical journey taking in hits like “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne” and “Demolition Man,” the concert was described as "a rare treat” by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as “near peerless” by The Guardian with “sublime pop alchemy”.

Fans can also expect to hear “Englishman In New York”,” Every Breath You Take,” “Message In A Bottle” and many more.

