Hot Ice Euphoria 2021 will launch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena on momentous 'Freedom Day' July 19

Hot Ice returns for 2021 with Euphoria at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson, who this year is marking the amusement park’s 125th anniversary, has been busy in rehearsals with the cast for the last few weeks ahead of the annual ice show spectacular.

It has been decided to push back the grand opening from July 9 in order to welcome capacity audiences. Ticket holders for the resceduled shows have been informed.

This year promises to be one of the most exciting productions yet, featuring a wealth of local and international talent including four Olympian skaters. The long running Hot Ice is renowned for recruiting some of the world’s top class skaters.

Euphoria has been choreographed by Finnish former competitive figure skater Oula Jaaskelainen, who competed at nine World Championships and the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.

Shows will run from Monday through Saturday with performances at 2.30pm and 7pm.Hot