Gin and Rum Festival: All you need to know about the UK's largest touring drinks festival coming to the Winter Gardens on September 25

Gum and Rum Festival at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Last in the resort in 2019 - the event, which brings more than 60 artisan gins and 60 rum varieties alongside live entertainment and street food, opens for two sessions in the afternoon and evening.

Gin and Rum Festival founder, Bobby Nanua, said: After the success we had in 2019, selling out the festival in over 30 cities, we’re so excited to be back.

“Our team have spent the last year making sure our returning festivals are even bigger and better, and it’s a pleasure to bring the Gin and Rum experience back to Blackpool.

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to the resort for the second time

"Would you consider yourself a Gin lover, or a Rum lover? Whatever the answer, there’s good news for everyone."

Doors will open for the afternoon session from 12:30 pm until 5pm and the evening session will take place from 6:30pm to 11pm.

Tickets £15, including a Copa glass to take home. Visit www.ginandrumfestival.com.