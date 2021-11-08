Friends Festive - the one where the fans of world’s favourite TV comedy show Friends come to Blackpool to spend a day in the life on set like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

Friends Festive opens in Blackpool's Winter Gardens until November 19

The Friends Festive experience arrived at the Winter Gardens yesterday to celebrate all the best seasonal moments from the world’s favourite TV comedy show, which made stars of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

And crowds of die hard fans of the long running series couldn't wait to unwrap all the delights, from dressing the Christmas tree in Monica and Rachel’s apartment to making themselves at home in the leather armchairs at Chandler and Joey’s.

Helen Wilkinson, 34, from St Annes, was visiting with her mum Fiona, and said:“It was so fun to sit on the sofa and feel like I was part of the show.

“I love Rachel. I remember being sat in a hairdressers in the ‘90s asking for the ‘Rachel cut’.

“It’s a really nice festive idea and great to have the chance to see it on your doorstep. It’s a lot of fun and so much bigger and busier than I thought it would be.”

Emma Smith was visiting for the day from Carlisle with her young daughters Poppy, 16, and Lila, nine. She said: “My sister bought me tickets as a 40th birthday gift, knowing what a huge fan I was.

Photo Neil Cross; Friends Festive opens in Blackpool's Winter Gardens

“It’s been great so far. We’re having a lovely day.”

Poppy, who had visited the event in Glasgow previously, said: “I’ve just started to get into Friends in the last few years. It’s so good and my favourite thing has been getting to sit on the sofa in Central Perk.”Alongside the sets, visitors can recreate the opening credits sequence, enjoy rocking with Ross and Monica at the New Year’s Eve Disco, and delve inside a snow globe.

Best of friends enjoy the interactive experience at the Friends Festive at Blackpool Winter Gardens until November 19