Of course you have! And now the much-hyped FriendsFestive experience is open at Blackpool' s Winter Gardens until November 19.

Head to Monica or Joey and Chandler's apartments and relive the best bits of the iconic US sitcom which ran for 236 episodes until May 2004 but is still loved by fans to this day.

Our photographer Neil Cross and reporter Nicola Jaques headed down to Friday's opening day. Check out the best of our pictures below with tickets available HERE

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Lyla Smith, aged nine, gets settled in at Monica's apartment Photo Sales

2. Getting in the Christmas spirit with the help of some Friends Photo Sales

3. Selfie time by the famous door... Photo Sales

4. Seeing if they can do better than Joey and Chandler Photo Sales