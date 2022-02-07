Fairy-tale ball planned to support Blackpool's hard-working young carers

Organiser of the Cinderella Ball for Blackpool Carers Gill Booth, Bernard Johnson of Clifton Arms, Lytham, Roger Franklin Chair of Windmill, Terry Hodkinson, of Blackpool Carers Centre and entertainer Paul Dobie

Blackpool Victoria Hospital medical secretary Gill Booth is organising her second Cinderella Ball to support Blackpool Carers Centre, the organisation which supports young people across the Fylde.

Gill was inspired to help by the 2017 DIY SOS TV programme which helped transform the charity's headquarters Beaverbrooks House in Newton Drive.

She arranged her first charity ball for 2018, which raised £4, for the carers and was all set to do another when coronavirus hit.

But now she's back with a glittering event planned at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham for Saturday, March 26 with entertainment from Paul Dobie and Tony Benedict.

The event, which is sponsored by the Windmill Community Benefit Society Limited, will feature a glass of fairy-tale fizz to start at 7pm followed by diner at 8pm along with raffles and auctions.

Gill said: "I was completely inspired following the DIY SOS programme on TV a few years ago and decided that my friends and I could probably do something to help and that is where it generated from.

"Last time we did the ball it was a huge success and everybody had a wonderful time, unfortunately though we said we would repeat it we couldn’t due to Covid.

"I am doing it again just because I believe in the charity so much and really feel for these Young Carers. My aim is to raise awareness of what they do and to send them on some sort of break where they can be children again and have fun.

“Some young carers are just eight years old and are fully responsible for looking after someone much older than themselves."

A spokesman for Blackpool Carers said: “We are delighted to be supported in our work with young carers by The Windmill Community Benefit Society.

"Proceeds from the prestigious Cinderella Ball event will provide vital funding to help us to continue to support young carers, some as young as 5 years old.

"Young carers provide care for a loved one due to illness, disability, mental ill health or substance misuse. The toll on childhood that a caring role can take can be enormous, but with the right help and support families can thrive and children can have much needed respite to help them to play, create friendships and make happy memories.

"Thank you to Gill and her team at The Windmill Community Benefit Society for choosing to support our work and helping to make a better life for our young carers.”