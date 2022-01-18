Blackpool Carers Centre awarded £297k to continue supporting young heroes

Youngsters who spend their lives juggling homework with caring for their desperately unwell parents or siblings are set to benefit from Blackpool Carers Centre’s family focus project, which recently received £297,544 of National Lottery funding.

The project provides much-needed support, respite and outings for young carers aged five to 18, who could be at risk of loneliness and social isolation as their parents battle mental ill-health or substance abuse.

Faye Atherton, duality director at Blackpool Carers Centre, said: “Funding for our family focus project will enable us to continue to support some of Blackpool’s most complex and vulnerable families.

“Since 2020 we have seen significant rises in children providing care for parents due to mental ill health and substance misuse. Many families needing support during this period are new to services, with many others experiencing existing issues becoming more unmanageable and detrimental to family life during the lockdowns and restrictions.

“Our team have worked tirelessly in the community to maintain active practical and emotional support including navigating parents to appropriate treatment and recovery services.

“Our children have also benefitted from one-to-one support and time with other young carers to engage in positive activities and make new friends.”

Blackpool Carers Centre, based at Beaverbrooks House on Newton Drive, was established in 2005, and since then has become the main point of access for carers of all ages living in Blackpool, offering one-to-one support sessions and activities.

Through the family focus project, young carers are encouraged to take part in activites such as arts and crafts, dance, and outdoor play in order to provide breaks from their responsibilities at home and the chance to make new friends.

Over the last five years, just under £50m of National Lottery funding has been awarded to charities and community groups fighting loneliness in Lancashire.

The charity’s latest community research index showed that 48 per cent of people in North West say that reducing loneliness and isolation is a priority for their community in 2022.

Meanwhile, 97 per cent of National Lottery grant holders reported a reduction of loneliness and improvements in their participants’ mental health, self-esteem and social contact thanks to their various Lottery-funded projects.

Gillian Halliwell, head of funding for the North West at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “People across the country have experienced loneliness and isolation, particularly during the pandemic - being part of a community can really help.

“Thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support thousands of fantastic local projects like Blackpool Carers Centre across the UK that are working hard to bring people together, provide opportunities and are having a positive impact on lives.

“Their ideas, knowledge and passion are helping people to find new interests, make new friends and feel supported - enabling them and the wider community to better prosper and thrive.”

