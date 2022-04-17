At 7.1 feet tall, Rupaul – known affectionately as ‘Mama Ru’ – is the tallest human wax figure ever to be unveiled at the Promenade attraction, dwarfed only by the enormous Incredible Hulk.

The uncanny replica of the titular star of Rupaul’s Drag Race was bought to life by a team of 25 artists, who spent a gruelling 800 hours completing the figure, which is dressed in a floor-length purple sequined gown, fishnet tights, diamante jewellery and gold platform heels.

Some 350 hours were spent sculpting the figure, 187 hours on a head of hair, and 30 hours on a set of teeth.

RuPaul is unveiled as the latest wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. Funny Girls Ruby Sinclair and Chanel Montgomery meet RuPaul.

Around 150kg of clay was used to make the waxwork, equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Stuart Jarman, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “Thanks to the popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, drag has become more mainstream in the UK and it is important that Madame Tussauds embrace, support and represent the LBGTQ+ community with this launch.

“I’m incredibly proud to launch the UK’s first ever drag queen wax figure, RuPaul. She really is a sight to behold, and at over seven feet high our tallest human figure ever, I have no doubt Mama Ru will be a big draw and in the words of the iconic star, shantay!”

Basil Newby MBE, owner and founder of Blackpool drag club Funny Girls, said: “I am amazed and so happy to see what drag has become through the hard work of people like RuPaul and all drag artists across the country and world.

RuPaul is unveiled as the latest wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. Studio supervisor Emma Meehan putting the finsihing touches to the figure.

“It’s such good news that drag culture is being featured and celebrated at a top family attraction such as Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.”

The RuPaul waxwork is the third new figure to be added to Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s 80-strong line-up of sporting stars, TV favourites, movie icons, and singing sensations this year. Other fresh additions include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, unveiled on the eve of his visit to the resort for the Conservative Spring Conference, and The Queen.

The attraction has also revamped its Doctor Who set with the addition of the Thirteenth Doctor’s companion Dan Lewis, played by John Bishop, and an original Weeping Angel.

Stuart added: “A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure and attention to detail is key. The eyes are hand painted and every tiny detail is duplicated including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes.