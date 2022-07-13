The event was brought to its epic conclusion by Paul Weller on Sunday – and planning is already well underway for next year, with early bird passes going on sale at 9am on Friday, July 15.

The 2023 line-up, set to perform on Lytham Green from June 28 until July 2, will be announced later this year.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “Direct from the success of 2022 we are already well into the planning stage for 2023 so we are delighted to announce the dates and get our very popular five-day passes on sale.

Paul Weller performs at Lytham Festival on July 10th 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Not only does this give our loyal customers the opportunity to grab their tickets to every night early on, it also gives those visiting from further away the chance to secure their accommodation as soon as possible.”

Traditionally a five-day affair, Lytham Festival, which takes place on Lytham Green, was expanded this year following two years of Covid-19 disruptions. Headline acts included Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Simply Red, Elbow, The Strokes, Alison Moyet and Paul Weller.

The event will return to its five-day format next year.

The Charlatans perform at Lytham Festival on July 10th 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard