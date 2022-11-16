The one-off date will be a mash up of the huge anthems, special themed prizes, rave intervals and sensational sing-a-longs from this quintessentially vintage era. The touring bingo-rave phenomenon will also hold two regular events in the resort, which promises to be ‘pure and unadulterated escapism’. These are on Jan 27 and Feb 03, 2022 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach .

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “We’re looking at a pretty much sold-out festive season which is incredible and we all want to say a huge thanks for everyone’s support in 2022. After everything that’s happened it’s been so good just seeing people together again and having fun all across the UK, coming to our shows to let loose for some essential escapism. We are of course already looking ahead into next year and we’ve got lots of amazing stuff planned, it’s going to be class. First up we’ve got January and February and our 90s Tour which is not to be missed!”