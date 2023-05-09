Boneyard Weekender: when is the horror music festival coming to Blackpool?
A TV strongman from Blackpool will perform his macabre world-record-breaking feats of strength at a ghoulish two-day event at the Waterloo Music Venue.
Steve Stevens, who performs as Titan in the Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, plans to make the crowds wince with his shocking stunts.
He will join 15 horror-themed music acts at the Boneyard Weekender, held on 27/28 May, 2023.
Here’s all you need to know about the ghoulish event.
What is the Boneyard Weekender?
The first music festival of its kind in Blackpool, the Boneyard Weekender sees the Waterloo welcoming freaks and creeps from across the country for a fearsome two-day event of live horror-themed music and entertainment.
The festival will be taking over the whole venue, on Waterloo Rd, with a market selling a wide range of horror, goth & psychobilly merchandise, while DJs Andy Grimly Fiendish, Songs Of Preys and Guy Jardine will be blasting out the best tunes all weekend long to keep your bones moving between acts.
The Boneyard is also very proud to be joined by the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, who will be on-site raising awareness, and selling S.O.P.H.I.E merchandise.
Which acts will play at the festival?
Besides a very special live performance by TITAN, the Sideshow Strongman, the line-up includes bands such as King Salami And The Cumberland Three, Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons, Los Coyote Men, and Blackpool’s very own Dr Diablo & The Rodent Show, a boneyard sensation from some of the far-out minds behind Alien Sex Fiend and Section 25!
How do I buy tickets?
Tickets for the full weekend cost £37.80 and can be purchased from https://www.seetickets.com/event/boneyard-weekender-blackpool/the-waterloo-music-bar/2501517