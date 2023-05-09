Steve Stevens, who performs as Titan in the Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, plans to make the crowds wince with his shocking stunts.

He will join 15 horror-themed music acts at the Boneyard Weekender, held on 27/28 May, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all you need to know about the ghoulish event.

Blackpool strongman Steve Stevens

Most Popular

What is the Boneyard Weekender?

The first music festival of its kind in Blackpool, the Boneyard Weekender sees the Waterloo welcoming freaks and creeps from across the country for a fearsome two-day event of live horror-themed music and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will be taking over the whole venue, on Waterloo Rd, with a market selling a wide range of horror, goth & psychobilly merchandise, while DJs Andy Grimly Fiendish, Songs Of Preys and Guy Jardine will be blasting out the best tunes all weekend long to keep your bones moving between acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boneyard Weekender festival is at the Blackpool Waterloo music venue

The Boneyard is also very proud to be joined by the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, who will be on-site raising awareness, and selling S.O.P.H.I.E merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which acts will play at the festival?

Besides a very special live performance by TITAN, the Sideshow Strongman, the line-up includes bands such as King Salami And The Cumberland Three, Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons, Los Coyote Men, and Blackpool’s very own Dr Diablo & The Rodent Show, a boneyard sensation from some of the far-out minds behind Alien Sex Fiend and Section 25!

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I buy tickets?