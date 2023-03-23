Steve Stevens performs as Titan in the Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and has various weightlifting records to his name.

He is among several people who feature for several seconds each in the campaign by the national airline which is featuring on national TV stations as well as on BA’s own You Rube channel.

All the participants give answer to camera on one particular question about Britishness – such as food – and there are several versions in which Steve appears, all set to feature during the campaign.

"It was great fun to do – and an honour to be asked,” said Steve, from Mereside.

"It came about as I’m followed on Instagram by various production companies and one of them contacted me to ask if I would be interested in taking part in a campaign for what they termed a well-known airline brand.

"After I said I would be, I was invited to submit a 30-second video and from there I was invited down to London, where I found out it was for British Airways.

Comics Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar look on as Steve Stevens break the world record for lifting a beer keg with his eyelids at The Waterloo, as featured on TV's Hold The Front Page.

"We spent hours filming for just several seconds of footage but it was good fun to do.”

It isn’t by any means Steve’s first apearance on national TV. He has featured on game shows including Unforgivable and earlier this year, The Gazette episode of Hold The Front Page on Sky TV, which saw comedians Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar try their hand as reporters at various National World publications, featured Steve setting a 17-second world best for lifting a beer keg weighing 13,95 kg with his eye sockets

That followed Steve setting a world record last summer for hammering eight five-inch nails into wood with his bare hands in just 38 seconds at the UK's Strongest Man record breakers competition and he had previously set the world record for bending 25 steel nails in half in 60 seconds.

In October, Steve received the Wilkinson Sword Award in the Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards run by Blackpool Council.