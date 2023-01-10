Strongman's delight at setting new world record on TV show featuring Josh Widdicombe, Nish Kumar - and The Gazette
Blackpool strongman Steve Stevens went to the brink of endurance to set a unique world record – and his social media has been ’on fire’ with compliments since being shown on national TV.
The 32-year-old setting a 17-second best for lifting a beer keg weighing 13,95 kg with his eye sockets has been one of the most talked about segments of the first episode of the new Sky Max TV series Hold The Front Page since it was broadcast on Wednesday, January 4.
The show featured top comedians Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe joining The Gazette for a week to gather news stories with the aim of making the front page. It was the first in a six-part series set at National Media titles around the country.
On their Blackpool visit, the pair met Steve at the Waterloo Hotel, South Shore as he was aiming for the beer keg world record time just days after setting a new record for hammering five-inch nails into wood with his bare hands at the World’s Strongest Man competition.
“I had done similar lifts before at shows but never for more than a couple of seconds,” said Steve.
"I really had no idea how long it was possible for or have a target time in mind as no-one had ever attempted it before and we were going for a brand new category of record.
"I’m delighted with the time achieved and couldn’t have dreamt of better coverage – on a national TV show featuring two top funnymen – but it was a real test at the time.
"It wasn’t only the weight of the keg that was a consideration, it really was the most uncomfortable feeling imaginable, with the hooks attached into my eye sockets.
"I had to end it when the pain spread to my cheeks and next and became unbearable but I am proud I did it and that the record was set.
"I had been planning to attempt ot elsewhere but The Waterloo was the perfect venue. It’s a place with a great history which screams passion and motivation and the segment in the show was brilliant. I’ve done TV before but usually only for a minute or two – this was wonderful coverage.
"My social media has been on fire since the show aired.”
Hold The Front Page continues on Sky Max this Wednesday and is also available on the Now TV streaming service.