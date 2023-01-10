Strongman's delight at setting new world record on TV show featuring Josh Widdicombe, Nish Kumar - and The Gazette

The 32-year-old setting a 17-second best for lifting a beer keg weighing 13,95 kg with his eye sockets has been one of the most talked about segments of the first episode of the new Sky Max TV series Hold The Front Page since it was broadcast on Wednesday, January 4.

The show featured top comedians Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe joining The Gazette for a week to gather news stories with the aim of making the front page. It was the first in a six-part series set at National Media titles around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their Blackpool visit, the pair met Steve at the Waterloo Hotel, South Shore as he was aiming for the beer keg world record time just days after setting a new record for hammering five-inch nails into wood with his bare hands at the World’s Strongest Man competition.

A still from the TV show as Steve Stevens sets the new record, as Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar look on. Picture: Sky TV.

“I had done similar lifts before at shows but never for more than a couple of seconds,” said Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really had no idea how long it was possible for or have a target time in mind as no-one had ever attempted it before and we were going for a brand new category of record.

"I’m delighted with the time achieved and couldn’t have dreamt of better coverage – on a national TV show featuring two top funnymen – but it was a real test at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Stevens

"It wasn’t only the weight of the keg that was a consideration, it really was the most uncomfortable feeling imaginable, with the hooks attached into my eye sockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had to end it when the pain spread to my cheeks and next and became unbearable but I am proud I did it and that the record was set.

"I had been planning to attempt ot elsewhere but The Waterloo was the perfect venue. It’s a place with a great history which screams passion and motivation and the segment in the show was brilliant. I’ve done TV before but usually only for a minute or two – this was wonderful coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My social media has been on fire since the show aired.”