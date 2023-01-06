Your Blackpool Gazette is front and centre of a new Sky show featuring comedians Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar.

The Gazette is one of six National World titles to feature in ‘Hold The Front Page’ where the comedians go in search of a front page byline at various local newspapers.

Their stint on the Fylde Coast saw them try out a vox pop on the Comedy Carpet, chase down Boris Johnson and even test their survival skills at Fleetwood Nautical Campus.

The Gazette features in episode one of the six-part series which is airing on Sky Max every Wednesday night at 9pm with the whole series also available On Demand.

Editor Nicola Adam said: “It’s always great to have an extra pair of hands or two in the newsroom at the Blackpool Gazette and Josh and Nish were certainly willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of a front page byline - if not always in the right direction. Blackpool is a fantastic news patch and the lads certainly uncovered some of the resort’s quirky characters and wonderful idiosyncrasies during their time with us.

"I really hope the show demonstrates the breadth of what we do across local news in the UK, it's not all bad news as the vast majority of stories we tell are to showcase our wonderful communities and people as well as advocating on the issues which matter to them. We genuinely appreciate our readers and we welcomed this opportunity to shine a light on some of the work we do, day in and day out here in Blackpool and across the UK. Thanks to Josh, Nish and the entire team."

Check out the best of our pictures from the filming below.

1. Hold The Front Page Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar pose for a picture at Blackpool & Fylde College as they hunt for Boris Johnson Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Hold The Front Page Nish Kumar waits for his chance to grab a word with Boris Johnson Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. Hold The Front Page Nish and Josh plot their next move at Blackpool & Fylde College Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. Hold The Front Page With two comedians in town, the jokes never stopped Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales