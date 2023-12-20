Blackpool born radio and television presenter Zoe Ball says she is "made up" to have a gritter named after her.

BBC Radio 2 Host Zoe Ball, who was born in Blackpool but now lives in East Sussex, has officially had a gritter named after her.

Joining Hertfordshire County Council’s fleet of around 70 gritters is "Snowy Ball", of course christened after the 53-year-old star.

Former Hertfordshire resident Zoe was surprised by the news live on air by Radio 2's traffic and travel reporter Richie Anderson from the council’s Stevenage gritting depot.

Blackpool born radio presenter Zoe Ball has had a gritter named after her. Credit: Getty/Hertforshire County Council.

Zoe, whose father is television personality Johnny Ball, said: "I am absolutely speechless. I can't really believe it. Honestly, mum, dad, I've made it!

"Do you know what? I want to go to Stevenage and ride in Snowy Ball."

The mum of two then added: "I'm completely flummoxed, I don't even know what to say.

"Unbelievable scenes, unbelievable scenes! See, who needs an honorary degree when you can have a gritter named after you? I'm absolutely made up."

Asked how it feels to ride Snowy Ball around Stevenage, driver Chris said "It's a great honour."

He added: "She's been well received - people spend their time walking around, looking for it as it goes past."

Explaining how the naming came about, Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: "A resident [who he later revealed was called Kerry] was listening to Radio 2 and they were discussing naming our gritters, which we've been doing for the past two years, and they thought wouldn't it be a good diea to name one after Zoe and Snowy Ball was the obvious choice.

Richie then replied: "Kerry in Hertfordshire, wheover you are, we love you!

Travel reporter Richie Anderson with Snowy Ball. Credit: Hertfordshire County Council

Richie had spent the morning learning how the roads are treated to keep them safe during cold spells before phoning up his colleague to give her an "early Christmas present".

The traffic and travel reporter too revealed a cycleway gritter had been named after him - called Gritchie Anderson.

Phil Bibby added: “It’s been a real pleasure to have Richie at the depot today, showing him how our gritting teams treat the county’s road network."