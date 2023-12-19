Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Showbiz star Mo, who was originally from Sheffield but made the Fylde coast her home, was best known for touring the world as a member of the star comedy dance troupe the Roly Polys and for performing as 'The Mighty Atom'.

The 4ft 11ins tall dancer also made appearances on Coronation Street, the Les Dawson Show and the Little & Large Show throughout her multi-decade long career but last Friday (December 15), she sadly died at a nursing home in North Shore aged 87, after a long illness.

Numerous tributes have been coming in from people who knew Mo, including former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte, whose late father - the comedian Les Dawson - had been good friends of hers.

After the news of Mo's passing broke, 31-year-old Charlotte shared a gallery of photos and videos from Mo's life to Instagram yesterday afternoon (December 18)- including ones featuring her younger self.

The caption read: "I’ve been putting off posting this as didn’t really want it to be real.. I’ve been dreading the day my whole life.. but it was always going to come 💔 my mo, my beautiful mo has sadly passed away but very peacefully on Friday.. for those who don’t know mo she has been suffering with Alzheimer’s for the last 10 years in a home. 😢 she is now finally at peace and back with my dad & her Roy[.]

"[W]hat an icon, what a woman, what a talent. You were a massive part of my life & im so happy I have so many incredible memories!! I’m heartbroken you will never know or meet my boys but I will make sure they know you & watch you. I know you’ll be so proud of me in Panto now as I always went with you everywhere when you were in pantomime. Look at those videos of you & my dad 😢

"[Y]ou’ll be having a ball up there now you two I know it tap dancing away ❤️ I love you so much forever & always.. you are so special. Miss you more than anything… we will do you proud @tracydawsonx @sammysuns"

Charlotte then shared the post to her story and added: "For those who don't know my auntie Mo was my dad & my mums bestest friend (she became basically my dad when he died) / ... but also an icon.. she was the roly poly out of the roly polys"

Later last night, Charlotte took to her Instagram story yet again to say: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that's messaged me and sent lovely comments, lovely messages on my pictrues of Mo, and memories we've got of Mo. It's just been a really rough week for all of us - a tough weekend sorry - finding out on Friday so yeah it's been tough. My mum and my sister were by her side on Friday, right to the end. it's just been so hard."

Mo Moreland with Les Dawson in October 1983.

Gesturing towards her youngest son Jude who is cuddling up top her chest, the mum-of-two adds: "Obviously, she's never going to meet these two but I'm going to definitely make sure they know exactly who Auntie Mo is.

"She's back with my dad and they're going to be having a ball up there. I've just got to think positive and think she's in peace now. It's just such a horrible, horrible disease Alzheimers... It was so hard to see her deteriorate like that because she's such a well presented woman.