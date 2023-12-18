Tributes as Mo Moreland of the Roly Polys comedy dance troupe dies at 87
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mo, who was originally from Sheffield but made the Fylde coast her home, died at a nursing home in North Shore aged 87 after a long illness.
Long-time friend Tracy Dawson, whose late husband Les inspired a second showbiz career for Mo as he devised the Roly Polys, described her as “like a mum and a sister – my best friend and confidant”.
"We are devastated,” said Tracy. “Mo lived with my daughter Charlotte and I for a time and she helped me bring Charlotte up. She was a great comfort when I lost Les and I will really miss her.”
Comedian Jimmy Cricket, who featured on many a performance bill with Mo and the Roly Polys, said: “Mo was a real pocket rocket – a true star who was also a great friends, who came to my 40th and 50th birthday parties.”
Syd Little, who with late comedy partner Eddie Large, featured on many a showbiz bill with Mo and is now a Fleetwood publican, said: “Mo was lovely. We had some great times on stage with her and the Roly Polys. I remember one sketch in which Eddie was ‘Little Mo’ alongside her and the audience loved her. She will be sadly missed.”
Mo, born Maureen McCluskey, was a child born to entertain. She made her debut at the age of three and attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.
At just 4ft 11ins tall, she performed as The Mighty Atom and was a skilled dancer, particularly in the tap discipline.
She first met singer Roy Moreland, to whom she was married from 1959 until Roy’s death in 2001, when they were due to appear on the same bill and they were due to marry until Mo called it off.
When their paths next crossed years later, Mo was engaged to another man but she realised her mistake and they married six days later.
They performed as an act called The Mighty Atom and Roy and were a big hit in in the clubs.
Mo appeared solo on TV talent show New Faces in the 1970s and the pair continued to have several more years of success on the cabaret and club circuit.
It was in 1982 that Mo joined The Roly Polys, after her great mate Les Dawson suggested the act to her.
By herself, she continued to go by the name of The Mighty Atom and she appeared on TV shows such as Blankety Blank, Bullseye and Game for a Laugh in both guises in the 1980s.
Her TV credits also included an appearance in Coronation Street and in 1992 she was the subject of a This Is Your Life tribute presented by Michael Aspel.
The Roly Polys were in panto in Wimbledon with Les Dawson, Rula Lenska and John Nettles when Aspel - aided by Les - surprised her with the famous Red Book.
Stars lined up to pay their TV tribute, including Les, Su Pollard, Frank Bruno, The Krankies, Little and Large and Lionel Blair.
Mo was a keen charity champion and while living locally was president of the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals.