Blackpool Pleasure Beach welcomes back Evolution of Magic for 2021 and it promises to be more exciting, edgier and 'even more magical'

Stage magician Craig Christian and illusionist and mind reader Elizabeth Best will again team up for an all new production that has been 15 months in the making and will be presented for the first time this Friday, June 25 in the Horseshoe Showbar.

Elizabeth, who astonished audiences with her haunting illusion act on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and reached the semi-finals of the series, said the cast were delighted to be back for their resident spot after missing a year in the resort.

She promised their 2021 production would be a spectacle not to be missed, saying: “Magic is always evolving and through lockdown a lot of acts put their energies and focus into streaming shows online and working in different ways.

“We thought about it but actually after working three years straight, show to show, we took some of that time to delve into some of the working ideas we’d had for a while and make it happen.

“So whilst every year the show has something new, this time we really have created something special, with lots of new acts – some exciting, edgy stuff that we hope people will really love.”

Craig will fuse his magic skills and entertaining style with Elizabeth’s mind reading and manipulation for an “edgy and urban” highly visual spectacle.

Elizabeth added: “We’re so excited to be back in Blackpool. This year more than ever, it’s been a difficult year for so many of us.

Coco Frankitt, Craig Christian, Elizabeth Best and Scarlet Butler from Evolution of Magic at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

"We’re just ready now to bring back and little magic and create an atmosphere and connect with people all over again.”

Dates and times for Evolution of Magic 2021

Evolution of Magic reopens at the Pleasure Beach’s Horseshow Showbar Friday, June 25.

It has been more than a year since the cast were last at the venue having had to cancel their 2020 residency in the resort in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Craig, Elizabeth and fellow cast mates Coco Frankitt and Scarlet Butler have put all their energies into an ‘all new, exciting, captivating, and entertaining’ show which will run until October 30.

Show times from Tuesday to Friday will be at 7.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 6pm.