Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster fans dress up the thrills and show off their unique style on the Golden Mile for unofficial Dapper Day celebration

Coaster fans all dressed up at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for unofficial Dapper Day

Around 30 coaster fans dressed up in all their finery for the first unofficial 'Dapper Day' at the world famous South Shore amusement park for the weekend's Late Night Riding event.

Organiser Nathan Moran, 23, from Bolton was delighted with the turn out of fellow enthusiasts who had travelled from all over the country to take part in a day of timeless entertainment - riding all their favourite rollercoasters the Big One, Icon and the 86-year-old Grand National.

Nathan said: "There had been an idea to plan our own Dapper Day for a while at a theme park in the UK - with the Pleasure Beach marking a milestone 125th year and with its history, it seemed the obvious place to do it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I usually come two to three times a year and it's just a great place to come and visit - I wasn't sure if anyone would even come so it's great to see the turn-out and everyone make such an effort - it's going to be fun."

The eclectic choice of fashions brought together old and new and injected some colour and charm into a dull and rainy summer's day.